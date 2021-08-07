Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79.

ASXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asensus Surgical stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Asensus Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

