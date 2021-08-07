ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $726.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $11.47 on Friday, reaching $783.28. 556,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,605. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.