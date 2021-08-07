Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 906,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.