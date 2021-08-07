AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of AMK opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,269.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $10,865,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

