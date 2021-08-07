Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATROB remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

