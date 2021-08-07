Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATROB remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.15.
Astronics Company Profile
