Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Atento stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

