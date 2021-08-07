Athene (NYSE:ATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athene (NYSE:ATH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

ATH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 759,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,527 shares of company stock worth $4,767,703. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.