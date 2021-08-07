Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $125,490.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

