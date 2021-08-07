Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

ADP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $213.00. 1,342,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.