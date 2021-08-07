Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

