Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 319,731 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 319,731 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 2.29% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $40,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CALM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.62. 153,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.72 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.