Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

