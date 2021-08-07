Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 295,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,375,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,699. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

