Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $107.45 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $107,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.96. 606,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

