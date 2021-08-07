Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $20.86 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.26. 1,558,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

