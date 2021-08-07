Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $32.01 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 338,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.12. 6,632,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

