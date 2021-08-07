Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $65.13 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.12% of Twitter worth $65,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,458,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,825,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

