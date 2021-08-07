Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

