Avaya (AVYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.