Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04.

About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE)

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

