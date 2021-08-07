Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAR. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 240.22% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

