Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

AVA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 267,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

