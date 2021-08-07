AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 57,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AVROBIO by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AVROBIO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 303,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

