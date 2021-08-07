Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.

AXNX traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. 959,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79. Axonics has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,271.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

