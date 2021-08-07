Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 959,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,744. Axonics has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

