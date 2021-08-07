Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.

Axonics stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.79.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

