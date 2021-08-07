B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CEIX opened at $22.35 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $769.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

