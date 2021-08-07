B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys $117,158.94 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00.

RILY opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.