B. Riley Increases Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $39.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.68% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Everi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

