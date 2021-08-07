B. Riley Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $200.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.17.

MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80.

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

