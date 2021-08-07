BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

