Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

