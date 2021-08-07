Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.40 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.62 ($4.26).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

