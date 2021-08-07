Bank of America Upgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to “Buy”

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $112.82 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $17,677,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

