Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

