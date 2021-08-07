Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $202.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

