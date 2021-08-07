Barclays Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $21.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,979. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

