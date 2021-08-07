Barclays Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $103.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,739. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,658,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares valued at $34,143,608. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

