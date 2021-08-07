Barclays Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $66.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

