Barclays Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $31.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.