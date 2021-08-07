Barclays Increases Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $90.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE:FMX opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.