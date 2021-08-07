Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 182.66 ($2.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.83. The firm has a market cap of £31.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

