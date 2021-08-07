Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 190 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 182.66 ($2.39) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.