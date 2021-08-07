Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.71. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.