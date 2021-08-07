Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.71. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

