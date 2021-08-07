Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $262.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

