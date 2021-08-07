Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

