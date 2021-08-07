BarnBridge (BOND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.82 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One BarnBridge coin can now be purchased for about $22.37 or 0.00051508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $86.88 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.00882185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00100310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041697 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,883,416 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

