Barrington Research Raises CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $163.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CSWI traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. 59,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,723. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

