Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

