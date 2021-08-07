BCE Inc. (BCE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on October 15th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

BCE stock opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.55. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$64.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

